Left Menu

"Repentant bandits" helped free kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, governor says

Reuters | Gusau | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:38 IST
"Repentant bandits" helped free kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, governor says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Repentant bandits" helped to secure the release of 279 schoolgirls who were kidnapped last week in Nigeria's northwesterly Zamfara state, the state governor told a news conference on Tuesday.

All the girls who had been kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) school in the town of Jangebe were freed.

"Those repentant ones are working for us, and they are working for the government and they are working for security," governor Bello Matawalle said. (Reporting By Seun Sanni, writing by Libby George)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn

March 2 Reuters - JAPANESE PROSECUTORS TAYLORS WILL BE DETAINED AT SAME TOKYO JAIL THAT HELD GHOSN TOKYO PROSECUTORS STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHEN TRIAL FOR TAYLORS WILL START Source text for Eikon Further company coverage Also Read On his ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Austria breaks ranks with EU on vaccinesAustria broke ranks with the European Union on Tuesday and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation ...

Energy stocks drag FTSE 100; Taylor Wimpey shines

Londons FTSE 100 inched lower on Tuesday, dragged down by energy stocks as oil prices slipped over fears of slowing demand in China, while Taylor Wimpey jumped after resuming dividend payments.The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index fell 0.1, wi...

People want to forget March 1, 2020 but it is seared into my memory: Delhi's 1st COVID-19 patient

Its a day most Delhiites would like to erase from their memories but March 1, 2020, the day the city reported its first case of COVID-19, is seared into Rohit Dattas memory.Theres no erase button for the businessman, the national capitals f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021