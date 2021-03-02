Left Menu

TRP scam: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Partho Dasgupta, former Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), accused of involvement in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:41 IST
TRP scam: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Partho Dasgupta, former Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), accused of involvement in the alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) scam. Dasgupta was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh. He will also have to deposit his passport and will have to report to a nearby police station once a month.

Earlier on January 11, a supplementary charge-sheet was filed against Dasgupta, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, and former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged TRP scam case before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court in Mumbai. Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 from Pune for his alleged involvement in the TRP scam.

On December 30, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by Esplanade court. On January 4 this year, Mumbai's Esplanade Court had rejected the bail of Dasgupta.

Mumbai Police had earlier arrested Khanchandani in the alleged TRP manipulation case. He was later granted bail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghazipur border closed again

The Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon closed the Ghazipur border again, hours after it reopened a portion of NH-9 for traffic movement, officials said.The stretch was closed since January 26 when violence broke out during the farmers tracto...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Austria broke ranks with the European Union and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against coronavirus mutations, while in the United States the Senate prepares to debate a 1.9 trillion...

Soccer-Newcastle forwards Almiron, Saint-Maximin sidelined by injuries

Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out until April due to knee and groin injuries respectively, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Both players sustained the injuries in Saturdays 1-1 Premier Leag...

BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn

March 2 Reuters - JAPANESE PROSECUTORS TAYLORS WILL BE DETAINED AT SAME TOKYO JAIL THAT HELD GHOSN TOKYO PROSECUTORS STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHEN TRIAL FOR TAYLORS WILL START Source text for Eikon Further company coverage Also Read On his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021