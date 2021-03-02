Left Menu

Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors

The SCM filed the complaint along with two other NGOs: the Open Society Foundation’s Justice Initiative and Syrian Archive. France's intelligence services concluded in 2013 that a sarin gas attack on the Eastern Ghouta region just south east of Damascas that killed 1,400 people had been carried out by Syrian government forces.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:48 IST
Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lawyers representing survivors of a chemical weapons attack in 2013 in Syria have filed a criminal complaint against Syrian officials whom they blame for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in a rebel-held area. France is home to thousands of Syrian refugees, and its investigating judges have a mandate to determine whether crimes against humanity were committed anywhere in the world.

The case, which about a dozen people have joined, follows a similar one opened in Germany last year. It offers a rare legal avenue for action against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. Attempts by Western powers to set up an international tribunal for Syria have been blocked by Russia and China at the U.N. Security Council.

"This is important so that the victims have the possibility to see those responsible being brought to justice and held accountably," Mazen Darwish, who heads the Paris-based Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), told Reuters. The SCM filed the complaint along with two other NGOs: the Open Society Foundation's Justice Initiative and the Syrian Archive.

France's intelligence services concluded in 2013 that a sarin gas attack on the Eastern Ghouta region just southeast of Damascus that killed 1,400 people had been carried out by Syrian government forces. The Syrian government denies it has used chemical weapons against its own civilians.

The complaint is based on what the lawyers say is the most comprehensive body of evidence on the use of substances such as sarin gas in Syria. They include testimonies from survivors and defectors, an analysis of the Syrian military chain of command, and hundreds of items of documentary evidence, including photos and videos.

"We have compiled extensive evidence establishing exactly who is responsible for these attacks on Douma and Eastern Ghouta, whose horrific effects continue to impact survivors," said Hadi al-Khatib, founder and director of the Syrian Archive. A U.N.-commissioned investigation to identify those behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria concluded in 2016 that Syrian government forces had used chlorine and sarin gas.

Darwish said he expected another case to be opened in Sweden in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghazipur border closed again

The Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon closed the Ghazipur border again, hours after it reopened a portion of NH-9 for traffic movement, officials said.The stretch was closed since January 26 when violence broke out during the farmers tracto...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Austria broke ranks with the European Union and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against coronavirus mutations, while in the United States the Senate prepares to debate a 1.9 trillion...

Soccer-Newcastle forwards Almiron, Saint-Maximin sidelined by injuries

Newcastle United forwards Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be out until April due to knee and groin injuries respectively, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Both players sustained the injuries in Saturdays 1-1 Premier Leag...

BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn

March 2 Reuters - JAPANESE PROSECUTORS TAYLORS WILL BE DETAINED AT SAME TOKYO JAIL THAT HELD GHOSN TOKYO PROSECUTORS STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHEN TRIAL FOR TAYLORS WILL START Source text for Eikon Further company coverage Also Read On his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021