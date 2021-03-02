Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 28 - Focus

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but some restrictions will be eased starting from March 8, Focus Online reported, citing a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leader of the 16 federal states.

Merkel is due to discuss lockdown options with the heads of the state on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases in Germany reached more than 2.4 million.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)