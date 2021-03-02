Left Menu

Kremlin says any U.S. sanctions over Navalny will only worsen ties

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:17 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that any new U.S. sanctions over the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny would not achieve their goal and would merely worsen already strained relations.

Two U.S. sources familiar with the matter have said that the United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Navalny as early as Tuesday. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's illness last year and said it had seen no proof he was poisoned.

