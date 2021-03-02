Left Menu

Six killed as truck overturns in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:17 IST
A coal-laden truck overturned here leaving six people dead and 13 others seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the truck was carrying labourers and their family members to Firozabad, said an official.

The labourers and their family members boarded the truck at Bhognipur crossing. While some of them were seated on top of the truck, others were seated inside the driver's cabin, SP (Kanpur Dehat), Keshav Kumar Chowdhary, said.

The truck overturned near Maukhas village.

After hearing screams of the victims, locals rushed to their help and informed police.

Police rushed the labourers to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and district hospital where six of them were declared dead.

The injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district authorities to provide proper treatment to the injured.

