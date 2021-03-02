Left Menu

Three minor girls go missing in UP's Shahjahanpur after leaving home for school

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:31 IST
Three minor girls went missing here after they left home for school, with one of them carrying cash and clothes supposedly meant for a programme at the institution, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the girls are aged 15 and one is 10, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, adding that three teams have been formed to look into the matter.

The three girls are from separate localities in the Sadar area and study in the same school. They left home on Monday to go to the school, Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Kumar told PTI.

He said one of them was carrying Rs 2,500 and another had taken Rs 2,700 and clothes with her.

One of the girls told her family members that she had packed the clothes as there was a programme at the school, the police said.

Police were informed about the matter on Monday night when the girls did not return home, Kumar said.

Last month in the district, a BA second-year student of a college run by the Mumukshu Ashram of former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was found without clothes and severely burnt along a national highway.

She said in a statement before a magistrate that three people tried to rape her in a field near Rai Kheda village and when they did not succeed, they poured kerosene and set her on fire. Four people, including a female friend who had allegedly sent her to the field, were arrested from different places in the district.

