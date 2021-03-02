Ker LIFE mission officials colluded with UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks, CBI to SC

CBI has told the Supreme Court that officials of the Kerala government's LIFE Mission project colluded with officials of the UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks on foreign contributions routed through two proxy firms.

The agency told the apex court that evidence reveals that M/s Unitac and Sane Ventures are proxy firms of LIFE Mission used for receiving foreign contribution from UAE and by receiving funds in the said manner a CAG Audit, government formalities and the rigours of FCRA were avoided so that kickbacks could be received. Unitac and Sane Ventures received a contribution from foreign source for and on behalf of Life Mission and the said money received was used to pay kickbacks and costly gifts to Government servants and employees of Life Mission, it said.

Advertisement

The submission was made in response to a plea filed by the CEO of Life Mission Project of the Kerala government challenging the High Court order allowing probe by the central agency into the corruption allegations with regard to the construction of dwelling units and a health centre for flood victims in the state.

The Kerala High Court on January 12, had dismissed a petition challenging the CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission project which is a massive housing campaign to build houses for families without land or housing. In the project, emphasis will be on financial empowerment and providing means of livelihood. All landless and homeless will be rehabilitated.

The alleged FCRA violation and corruption in the project had snowballed into a major political issue with opposition parties alleging that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, had admitted before an NIA court that she had received Rs 1 crore as commission from the project.

The agency submitted that even though the amount was received by M/s Sane Ventures and M/s Unitac, the receipt was for and on behalf of Life Mission and the officials of Life Mission colluded with officials of Consulate General to receive kickbacks from the said foreign contribution. ''If the foreign contribution of United Arab Emirates Dirham 10 million would have been received directly into Kerala government account for the LIFE Mission project from Red Crescent, it would have attracted scrutiny from the audit agencies and the LIFE Mission would have been compelled to award the contract for construction of LIFE Tower at Wadakkanchery through open tender after complying with the formalities. ''Similarly M/s Sane Ventures was allowed to construct a health centre in the same land earmarked for the construction of dwelling units at Wadakkancherry owned by Govt. of Kerala. Investigation revealed that no DPR w.r.t. the Health centre was submitted by the company to LIFE Mission. This firm M/s Sane Ventures had never entered into a contract agreement with either signatory of the MoU, which reveals that it is also a proxy firm for receiving foreign contribution,'' an affidavit filed by CBI said.

The CBI said there is no explanation till now as to why the agreements were executed by third parties after the MoU between Life Mission and Red Crescent. ''If the funds has been routed through Government Missionary they would have been subjected to audit and formalities. To avoiding transparency in the execution and to enable receiving huge amounts, the agreements were entered without making the provider and accepter of funds parties to the same. ''Under FCRA the Consulate of UAE as well as Red Crescent are “foreign source” and receipt of any article or currency either directly or indirectly from a foreign source is prohibited as per Section 3 (1)(c) read with section 3 (2)(a) of FCRA. The evidence on record prima facie establishes that the officials of LIFE Mission colluded with foreign source to award contract directly by foreign source to avoid auditing and transparency,'' the agency said. CBI said Life Mission cannot claim protection under notification issued by Central Government as it exempts only bodies constituted or established by a Central Act or State Act. ''Life Mission is not constituted either under Central Act or State Act but as per Government order No.41/2016/LSGD. Life Mission cannot claim protection under notification dated January 30, 2020 which exempts organizations established under Central Act, State Act or by an administrative or Executive order of Central Government or State Government, wholly owned by Government and their accounts compulsorily audited by C AG from the operation of the Act,'' the agency said.

CBI said investigation of this case is at an initial stage and many of the key witnesses of this case have to be examined and so far, this appears to be only a tip of an iceberg regarding the violations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The CBI had registered an FIR for alleged offences of criminal conspiracy and under the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santhosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, as main accused and Sane Ventures as second accused. Noting that the MoU between LIFE Mission and UAE Red Crescent was to provide AED 10 million financial aid to construct housing units and a health centre for victims of the recent Kerala floods, the high court had said no subsequent agreements were entered into between the fund provider and the acceptor and ''the mischief done in furtherance of MoU would suggest involvement of highly educated professionals--a mastermind behind it''. PTI PKS SJK RKS RKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)