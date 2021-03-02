BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn

March 2 (Reuters) -

* JAPANESE PROSECUTORS: TAYLORS WILL BE DETAINED AT SAME TOKYO JAIL THAT HELD GHOSN

Advertisement

* TOKYO PROSECUTORS: STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHEN TRIAL FOR TAYLORS WILL START Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Also Read: On his birthday, Japanese Emperor hopes for bright future amid pandemic

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)