BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn

Updated: 02-03-2021 16:02 IST
March 2 (Reuters) -

* JAPANESE PROSECUTORS: TAYLORS WILL BE DETAINED AT SAME TOKYO JAIL THAT HELD GHOSN

* TOKYO PROSECUTORS: STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHEN TRIAL FOR TAYLORS WILL START Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

