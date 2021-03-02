BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn

BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held GhosnReuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:02 IST
March 2 (Reuters) -
* JAPANESE PROSECUTORS: TAYLORS WILL BE DETAINED AT SAME TOKYO JAIL THAT HELD GHOSN
* TOKYO PROSECUTORS: STILL TOO EARLY TO SAY WHEN TRIAL FOR TAYLORS WILL START Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
