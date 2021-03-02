Left Menu

Farmers' stir:Fadnavis raises issue of celebs tweets, Deshmukh counters

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:06 IST
Farmers' stir:Fadnavis raises issue of celebs tweets, Deshmukh counters

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday trained guns at the Maharashtra government,suggesting it was trying to probe icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar over their pro-India tweets issued after some foreign celebrities talked about farmers' protest near Delhi.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh promptly refuted the charge in the state Assembly, saying the state government has ordered a probe into tweets by the BJP's IT cell and not by cricketer Tendulkar and legendary singer Mangeshkar.

On February 8, Deshmukh said the state intelligence department will conduct a probe into allegations that some celebrities were pressurised recently to issue tweets in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Deshmukh had made the remarks on an online platform after the Congress, a ruling coalition partner in Maharashtra, sought an investigation into the BJP's alleged connection with tweets of some celebrities and whether the saffron party ''arm-twisted'' them.

A number of prominent personalities, including Tendulkar and Mangeshkar, had rallied around the central government on social media using hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

This came after tweets by American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmers who are protesting near Delhi's border points against three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday that Tendulkar and Mangeshkar had tweeted that ''India is against propaganda'' and ''India stands united''.

''Is it wrong to say in this country that 'India stands united'? Someone gets up, complains to the home minister,'' the leader of opposition in the Assembly said and asked Deshmukh to think well before entertaining such complaints.

Deshmukh, however, dismissed Fadnavis's charges.

''I did not speak about probing Tendulkar or Mangeshkar. I had talked about probing the IT cell of a political party, which I am not naming,'' the minister said.

''It was probed. Names of 12 persons have come to the fore in this connection and further action is being taken against them,'' he added.

Deshmukh later said in the House that the IT cell concerned is of the BJP.

Countering him, Fadnavis said he will feel proud if he asks anyone to tweet for the country.

''Let's assume for a minute that I asked them to do so (issue tweets). What offence did I commit? What offence have I committed if I asked celebrities to side with the country if there is propaganda going on against it?'' the BJP leader asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spectrum auction ends with Rs 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with Rs 57,122 cr

Indias first auction of telecom spectrum in five years ended on Tuesday with Rs 77,814.80 crore of airwaves being bought, mostly by billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio.Over 2,250 MHz of spectrum, that carry telecom signals, in seven ban...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday it would add 12 new women to its board, more than doubling the ratio of women to 42 percent, after its former president, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down last month over sexist remarks.Organisin...

Reliance Jio biggest buyer, placing orders for Rs 57,122.65 cr of spectrum: Telecom Secretary.

Reliance Jio biggest buyer, placing orders for Rs 57,122.65 cr of spectrum Telecom Secretary....

Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

Three men and a woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of criminal damage over their alleged role in the toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trade magnate Edward Colston in Bristol in southwest England last year. The statue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021