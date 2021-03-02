Maha BJP leader lodges complaint over threat calls; probe on

Maha BJP leader lodges complaint over threat calls; probe onPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:17 IST
An FIR was registered on the complaint of Maharashtra BJP leader Chitra Wagh who told police she was getting threat calls and her morphed photographs were being circulated, an official said on Tuesday.
Wagh has been at the forefront of the BJP's attack on the MVA government over the past few days demanding the resignation of a state minister being linked to the death of a woman in Pune.
Wagh (46) lodged a complaint with Cyber police station in Bandra Kurla Complex, after which an offence under IPC sections 354D, 509, 506 as well as section 67 of the IT Act was registered against unidentified persons, the official said.
''This morning went to BKC Cyber Cell and registered an FIR in connection with threat calls, morphed images, comments in dirty language and video threatening to kill me,'' Wagh tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
