Left Menu

HP CM presents Rs 9,125-cr supplementary demands, says state coming out of COVID-induced eco crisis

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:22 IST
HP CM presents Rs 9,125-cr supplementary demands, says state coming out of COVID-induced eco crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday tabled supplementary demands for grants of Rs 9,125 crore for 2020-21 in the Legislative Assembly, and said the state is coming out of the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.

On the third day of the Budget session of the Assembly, he also said revenue receipts were affected in the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was necessary to ensure that committed obligations of the government are fully met.

Relief was provided to every section of the society and now, the state is coming out of the economic recession, he added.

Out of the total supplementary demands, Rs 8,448 crore is under non-plan schemes, Rs 281 crore under the plan and Rs 396 crore under the centrally sponsored schemes, he added.

Under the non-plan expenditure, a sum of Rs 7,999 crore has been provided for ways and means advance. WMAs are temporary advances given by the RBI to the government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

Thakur said that the WMAs get repaid during the year itself and its net effect on borrowings is zero. The Government of India this year has increased the amount of this facility from Rs 550 crore to Rs 880 crore for the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Thakur said the state government took advantage of this facility provided by the central government, so that the burden of the debt does not increase on the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spectrum auction ends with Rs 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with Rs 57,122 cr

Indias first auction of telecom spectrum in five years ended on Tuesday with Rs 77,814.80 crore of airwaves being bought, mostly by billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio.Over 2,250 MHz of spectrum, that carry telecom signals, in seven ban...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday it would add 12 new women to its board, more than doubling the ratio of women to 42 percent, after its former president, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down last month over sexist remarks.Organisin...

Reliance Jio biggest buyer, placing orders for Rs 57,122.65 cr of spectrum: Telecom Secretary.

Reliance Jio biggest buyer, placing orders for Rs 57,122.65 cr of spectrum Telecom Secretary....

Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

Three men and a woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of criminal damage over their alleged role in the toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trade magnate Edward Colston in Bristol in southwest England last year. The statue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021