HP CM presents Rs 9,125-cr supplementary demands, says state coming out of COVID-induced eco crisis

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday tabled supplementary demands for grants of Rs 9,125 crore for 2020-21 in the Legislative Assembly, and said the state is coming out of the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.

On the third day of the Budget session of the Assembly, he also said revenue receipts were affected in the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was necessary to ensure that committed obligations of the government are fully met.

Advertisement

Relief was provided to every section of the society and now, the state is coming out of the economic recession, he added.

Out of the total supplementary demands, Rs 8,448 crore is under non-plan schemes, Rs 281 crore under the plan and Rs 396 crore under the centrally sponsored schemes, he added.

Under the non-plan expenditure, a sum of Rs 7,999 crore has been provided for ways and means advance. WMAs are temporary advances given by the RBI to the government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.

Thakur said that the WMAs get repaid during the year itself and its net effect on borrowings is zero. The Government of India this year has increased the amount of this facility from Rs 550 crore to Rs 880 crore for the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Thakur said the state government took advantage of this facility provided by the central government, so that the burden of the debt does not increase on the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)