Malaysia calls for formation of ASEAN group of experts on Myanmar

Malaysia on Tuesday proposed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations form an expert group on elections to provide "democratic support" to Myanmar in dealing with the military's claims of discrepancies in a November election.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein during a special meeting between ASEAN members on Myanmar also called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other detained government leaders, and for ASEAN to consider the "recurring situation" in Myanmar a setback towards regional peace, stability and prosperity should the situation worsen.

