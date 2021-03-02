Indonesia urges Myanmar to open its doors to ASEAN to resolve crisis

Indonesia urges Myanmar to open its doors to ASEAN to resolve crisisReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:35 IST
Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday urged Myanmar to "open its doors" to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc to resolve escalating tensions after a military coup.
After a meeting with other ASEAN foreign ministers, Retno also called for the release of political detainees and for democracy to be restored in Myanmar, while pledging that ASEAN countries would not break their non-interference pledge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Myanmar
- Retno Marsudi
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
WRAPUP 2-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests
US Embassy in Myanmar cautions its citizens as armored vehicles rolled into cities
TIMELINE-The two weeks since Myanmar's coup
WRAPUP 3-Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests