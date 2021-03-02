UP: Three injured in clash over theft

Three people were injured here on Tuesday as members of two families clashed over an alleged theft of a cigarette box from a shop, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said a neighbour of Siraj, who runs a grocery shop in the Kotwali Nagar area, allegedly stole a cigarette box on Monday evening. On Tuesday, members of their families had a heated argument over the issue, resulting in firing. One person sustained a bullet injury in the incident, the SSP said.

He is currently out of danger. Two other people also received minor injuries in the incident, police said, adding that three people have been arrested in the case.

