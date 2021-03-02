New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

DES17 UP-MINORS-LD MISSING Three minor girls go missing in UP's Shahjahanpur after leaving home for school Shahjahanpur (UP): Three minor girls went missing here after they left home for school, with one of them carrying cash and clothes supposedly meant for a programme at the institution, police said on Tuesday.

DES15 UP-MOLESTATION-PARENT-SHOT UP: Father of molestation victim shot dead by accused Lucknow: A 50-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district by an accused out on bail in a case of molestation lodged in 2018 against the victim's daughter, police said on Tuesday.

DES2 UP-DALIT Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police Aligarh (UP): The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.

DES21 RJ-LD NADDA BJP chief tells party leaders in faction-ridden Rajasthan unit to self-analyse their contribution and acceptability Jaipur: BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders in Rajasthan to do self-analysis about their contribution to the organisation and work to take everyone along, remarks which come in the backdrop of rising factionalism in the party's state unit.

DES19 HP-ASSEMBLY-MLAs-SUSPENSION Cong walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension; CM says Guv's 'manhandling' upardonable Shimla: The Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly seeking the revocation of the suspension of its five MLAs, a demand opposed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who said ''manhandling'' of the Governor is an ''unpardonable'' act.

