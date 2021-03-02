Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital

Left Menu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:53 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taking COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital . Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in the national capital on Tuesday. "The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India's resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The vaccine is completely safe and hassle free," tweeted the Defence Minister."

"I salute the efforts of India's scientists and doctors who developed the vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free," added Singh. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, the indigenous coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Soon after receiving the jab, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS." "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he added.

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

