Left Menu

EU top court defends right of Polish judges to appeal nominations

While Tuesday's verdict by the Court of Justice of the European Union said the final decision in such cases rested with a Polish court, the judgment touches on a public body that critics say has become a tool to politicise the judiciary. Poland is in a long-running row with the EU over reforms that the bloc says hurt court independence by increasing political control over judges.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:02 IST
EU top court defends right of Polish judges to appeal nominations
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Judges applying to join Poland's Supreme Court should have the right to appeal against the opinions of a body which reviews candidates, the European Union's top court said, underlining a rift over the rule of law between the country and the bloc. While Tuesday's verdict by the Court of Justice of the European Union said the final decision in such cases rested with a Polish court, the judgment touches on a public body that critics say has become a tool to politicize the judiciary.

Poland is in a long-running row with the EU over reforms that the bloc says hurt court independence by increasing political control over judges. The nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) says the reforms are necessary to make courts more efficient. The Court of Justice ruled that successive amendments to a Law on the National Council of the Judiciary which in effect remove judicial review of its decisions could infringe EU law. The Council evaluates judicial appointments.

"Where an infringement has been proved, the principle of the primacy of EU law requires the national court to disapply such amendments," the court said. The Court of Justice has in recent years brought several cases against Poland over its overhaul of the judiciary. Among the changes made by PiS since taking power in 2015 are amendments to the way Council members are elected.

Critics said this has led to the Council being politicized. The court said that EU law prohibits amendments that could lead to judges not being seen to be independent or impartial.

"It is ultimately for the referring court to rule on whether that is the case here," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Armys Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.Dispelling apprehensions, he said ...

CBI raids places in UP, MP in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday conducted search operations at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged illegal coal mining and transportation case in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of W...

IFFCO to not increase rates of DAP, NPK, NPS fertilisers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO, worlds biggest processed fertiliser cooperative, on Tuesday said it will not increase the maximum retail price of its DAP, NPK and NPS fertilisers. We, at IFFCO, reiterate that the per bag prices...

Spike Lee to direct HBO documentary on 20 years of 9/11

Director Spike Lee is all set to chronicle the life in New York over the two decades since the September 11 terrorist attacks in a new documentary.HBO announced on Monday that Lee will direct and produce the NYC EPICENTERS 911-2021 document...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021