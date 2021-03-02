Left Menu

GRAPHIC-Bats and the origins of outbreaks

Scientists have long suspected that the rate of new infectious diseases could accelerate, especially in developing countries where human and animal interaction is increasing. Changes in the environment are driving displaced species of animals into new habitats, allowing them to mix with other species or potential hosts. Those shifts, combined with greater human interaction with animals as people move deeper into forests, increases the chances of a virulent virus jumping species.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:04 IST
GRAPHIC-Bats and the origins of outbreaks

Scientists have long suspected that the rate of new infectious diseases could accelerate, especially in developing countries where human and animal interaction is increasing. Changes in the environment are driving displaced species of animals into new habitats, allowing them to mix with other species or potential hosts.

Those shifts, combined with greater human interaction with animals as people move deeper into forests, increases the chances of a virulent virus jumping species. This kind of spillover, when a pathogen in one species could start circulating in another and potentially create a new disease – is what appears to have happened in China with the virus that causes COVID-19. Like many infectious viruses introduced this way, the outbreak started with bats.

Please click on the link below to see a Reuters interactive that explains why bats are such natural hosts for viruses: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bQ33G5

Also Read: Japan debating on response to China's new coast guard law

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Armys Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.Dispelling apprehensions, he said ...

CBI raids places in UP, MP in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday conducted search operations at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged illegal coal mining and transportation case in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of W...

IFFCO to not increase rates of DAP, NPK, NPS fertilisers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO, worlds biggest processed fertiliser cooperative, on Tuesday said it will not increase the maximum retail price of its DAP, NPK and NPS fertilisers. We, at IFFCO, reiterate that the per bag prices...

Spike Lee to direct HBO documentary on 20 years of 9/11

Director Spike Lee is all set to chronicle the life in New York over the two decades since the September 11 terrorist attacks in a new documentary.HBO announced on Monday that Lee will direct and produce the NYC EPICENTERS 911-2021 document...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021