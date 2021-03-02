Soccer-Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest

Soccer-Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrestReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:08 IST
Former FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was released on Tuesday, a Barcelona court said, a day after he was arrested in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.
The statement said Bartomeu, president between 2014 and 2020, and his former adviser Jaume Masferrer, had made use of their right not to give a statement in court and the judge had agreed to their provisional release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barcelona
- Josep Maria Bartomeu
- Bartomeu
- Jaume Masferrer
- FC Barcelona
ALSO READ
Confident Barcelona hosts PSG as Champions League resumes
PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona
We'll be ready to play to the best of our ability: Pochettino ahead of clash against Barcelona
Barcelona meets PSG for 1st time since epic 6-1 comeback win
Pique named in Barcelona squad for Champions League clash against PSG