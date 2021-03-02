Left Menu

India tells Pakistan to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:14 IST
India tells Pakistan to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan, a country in dire economic situation but provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of state funds, and asked Islamabad to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Using its Right of Reply at the ongoing 46th Session of the Human Rights Council in response to a statement by Pakistan's representative, India said Pakistan should also end institutionalised violation of human rights of its minority and other communities in the country.

India also slammed Pakistan for deliberately misusing the Council for its malicious propaganda against the country.

''Pakistan, a country in dire economic situation, will be well advised to stop wasting time of the Council and its mechanisms, stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism and end institutionalised violation of human rights of its minority and other communities,'' said Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission in Geneva.

''The members of this Council are well aware that Pakistan has provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds and has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations,'' Badhe said.

The Indian diplomat recalled that Pakistani leaders have admitted the fact that ''it has become a factory for producing terrorists.'' ''Pakistan has ignored that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and the supporters of terrorism are the worst abusers of human rights," the Indian diplomat said.

Badhe said the Council should ask Pakistan why the size of its minority communities such as Christians, Hindus and Sikhs has drastically shrunk since independence and why they and other communities such as Ahmadiyyas, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch, have been subjected to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuses and forced conversions.

He said that holy and ancient sites of religious minorities in Pakistan have been attacked and vandalised daily.

''Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detentions of those who try to speak against the establishment are rampant in Pakistan and have been carried out by the State's security agencies with impunity,'' the diplomat said.

India also rejected the Organisation of Islamic Conference's statement on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the bloc has no locus standi to comment on such matters.

''We reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the statement of the OIC. It has no locus standi to comment on matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,'' the Indian diplomat said.

The Jeddah-headquartered 57-nation bloc, which is the second-largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

''It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be exploited by Pakistan to indulge in anti-India propaganda," Badhe added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Armys Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.Dispelling apprehensions, he said ...

CBI raids places in UP, MP in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday conducted search operations at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged illegal coal mining and transportation case in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of W...

IFFCO to not increase rates of DAP, NPK, NPS fertilisers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO, worlds biggest processed fertiliser cooperative, on Tuesday said it will not increase the maximum retail price of its DAP, NPK and NPS fertilisers. We, at IFFCO, reiterate that the per bag prices...

Spike Lee to direct HBO documentary on 20 years of 9/11

Director Spike Lee is all set to chronicle the life in New York over the two decades since the September 11 terrorist attacks in a new documentary.HBO announced on Monday that Lee will direct and produce the NYC EPICENTERS 911-2021 document...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021