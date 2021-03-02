Left Menu

Kerala court sends CPI-M MLA T V Rajesh, DYFI all India prez Muhammed Riyaz to judicial custody for 14 days

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:14 IST
A court here on Tuesday remanded CPI(M) leader and MLA T V Rajesh and Democratic Youth Federation of India all India president Muhammed Riyaz to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case in 2009.

Judicial First Class MagistrateP Vinod ordered the remand in the case related to a march taken out by DYFI activists to the Air India office here to protest hike in air tariff and reduction in flight services by the national carrier.

A case was registered against four people, including Rajesh, for breaking the law as part of a protest that turned violent.

They were granted bail in the case earlier and wanted to get it extended. They approached the JFCM court as per a direction by the High Court to get the bail extended by the trail court.

However, the JFCM remanded them.

DYFI leader K K Dinesan was also remanded in the case till March 16.

Though there was one more accused in the case, he was not present before the court on Tuesday, court sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

