Man kills wife, self in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A man killed his wife and later committed suicide by taking poison following an argument over an issue in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Bansilal Meena (58) and his wife Dwarkabai (55), residents of Suwaliya Kunja village under the Panwar police station in Jhalawar district. According to police, Bansilal slashed his wife’s neck with a sickle and attacked her with a stone multiple times following an argument over an issue on Monday.

Dwarkabai died on the spot while her husband took poison, most likely a pesticide, SHO Jagdish Prasad Nagar said. Bansilal was taken to the CHC, Khanpur, where he died during treatment. Police handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a case in this regard.

The dead couple is survived by a son and daughter-in-law. Their son was away in the market to sell crop at the time of the incident on Monday afternoon while their daughter-in-law was in another portion of the house constructed in an agriculture field, the SHO said.

