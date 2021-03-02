Erdogan pledges stronger freedoms, rights in Turkish government plan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would strengthen freedoms of expression and organization in the country and the right to a fair trial as part of what his government has called a Human Rights Action Plan.

The plan promised in recent months as part of a series of legal reforms, would also improve the judiciary system, Erdogan said, adding that no one can be deprived of their freedom because of their thoughts.

