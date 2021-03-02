Left Menu

Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

A BBC reporter and two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency have been detained in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, according to their employers. Fitsum Berhane was arrested at his home in the regional capital Mekelle on Friday after working for an AFP team for three days, the agency said in a statement.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:29 IST
Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A BBC reporter and two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency have been detained in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, according to their employers.

Fitsum Berhane was arrested at his home in the regional capital Mekelle on Friday after working for an AFP team for three days, the agency said in a statement. Alula Akalu, who was working with the Financial Times, was arrested at a restaurant in the same city on Saturday, the newspaper reported.

Girmay Gebru, a reporter with the BBC's Tigrinya language service, was taken from a cafe in Mekelle along with four others, the broadcaster reported, without saying when. AFP and the FT said they had government permission to report in Tigray. Until this month, the region had been off limits to most international media since fighting erupted in November between the military and the region's former governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Asked about the arrests, Mulu Nega, head of Tigray's interim administration, told Reuters on Tuesday that the three were still under investigation, but gave no more details. AFP said it had not been informed of any charges against Fitsum. "His collaboration with a media outlet should not be a motive for his arrest," said global news director Phil Chetwynd.

A Financial Times representative said it was working to secure the two translators' release and understand the reason for the arrests. The BBC said it had yet to establish the reason for Girmay's detention but had expressed concern to authorities. The head of the government's task force on Tigray did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RIGHTS GROUPS CONCERNED Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has overseen sweeping reforms since taking office in 2018, including the unbanning of more than 250 media outlets and release of dozens of journalists.

However, rights groups say press freedom has eroded as the government faced outbreaks of deadly violence including the Tigray conflict. "The scarcity of independent reporting coming out of Tigray during this conflict was already deeply alarming," the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement calling for the three Ethiopians' release.

"Now, the Ethiopian military's arrests of journalists and media workers will undoubtedly lead to fear and self-censorship," added the CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo. Daniel Bekele, head of the government-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, said that while misinformation was a challenge, arresting journalists was a disproportionate response. "Bring credible charges or release," he tweeted.

Watchdogs reported the arrests of at least 13 journalists in Ethiopia last year. Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu was detained in December and held without charge for 12 days before being released. No reason was given for his arrest. Abiy's government declared victory over the TPLF after its forces withdrew from major cities and towns at the end of November. However, low-level fighting has continued in parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance among pregnant women and mothers is the highest in India, the Philippines and some Latin American countries, according to a survey of 16 countries that asked questions premised on a safe and free preventive with ...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Armys Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.Dispelling apprehensions, he said ...

CBI raids places in UP, MP in coal pilferage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday conducted search operations at several places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in connection with an alleged illegal coal mining and transportation case in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of W...

IFFCO to not increase rates of DAP, NPK, NPS fertilisers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative IFFCO, worlds biggest processed fertiliser cooperative, on Tuesday said it will not increase the maximum retail price of its DAP, NPK and NPS fertilisers. We, at IFFCO, reiterate that the per bag prices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021