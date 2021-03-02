Left Menu

Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:38 IST
Over 1.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in country, says Centre
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first dose of COVID vaccine from Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm.

Giving out details of the second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups that started yesterday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said : "More than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people with above 60 years of age." Moreover, the Centre has deputed teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab following surge in COVID-19 cases across various states in the country.

"We have deputed central teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab. We are monitoring Haryana as well," said Bhushan while addressing a press conference. Although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the fact remains that the recovered cases are more than 97 per cent and active cases are still less than 2 per cent, he added.

Citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) which says if 140 tests per million are being conducted per day and case positivity rate is at 5 per cent or below, it means the COVID19 pandemic is under control, the Health Secretary said: "We are very close to that mark at 5.11 per cent overall case positivity." Chairperson of Empowered Group on COVID vaccination, RS Sharma said that there were 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN online portal for COVID-19 vaccination since yesterday.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, urged people to avoid large gatherings, parties and weddings to prevent spread of the virus. "Public compliance for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour cannot be diluted. Please avoid large gatherings, parties, weddings etc. These could be super spreading events," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other top-notch leaders were administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday clarified that there is no CoWIN application for registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine, and explained that the app on the play store is for administrators.

On February 24, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 mln doses to 142 nations by end-May

The COVAX vaccine-sharing programme said on Tuesday it will deliver 237 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot to 142 countries by the end of May as it steps up the global roll-out of its vaccine supplies.The timeline for the delivery ...

Big leaders having green tea from China, Japan must be offered Assam's 'kadak' tea: Priyanka Gandhi's jab at opponents

The poll campaign of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam revolved around tea on Tuesday. Vadra took a jab at the rival camp stating that the big leaders, who started having green tea from China and Japan need to be off...

Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the countrys health minister said on Tuesday.The Nordic country has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe but a recent resurgence in new cases, par...

Whenever the team needs me to perform in a particular situation, I have always done that: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane may have hit just one hundred in his last seven Test appearances, but the India Test vice-captain isnt concerned about his recent show with the bat. After hitting a match-winning hundred in Melborune, Rahane has failed to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021