Left Menu

Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

Colston has long been a subject of heated debate in his home city of Bristol, where he donated lavishly to charitable causes, using the fortune he made investing in the slave-trading Royal African Company. Years of calls by anti-racism campaigners for his statue to be removed had met with fierce local resistance, until protesters took matters into their own hands last June.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:46 IST
Four plead not guilty in case of toppled slave trader's statue in England

Three men and a woman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a charge of criminal damage over their alleged role in the toppling of a statue of 17th century slave trade magnate Edward Colston in Bristol in southwest England last year. The statue was pulled down and tossed into Bristol harbour during an anti-racism demonstration on June 7 that was part of a global wave of Black Lives Matter protests.

The toppling of the statue led to other memorials of figures linked to the slave trade being taken down or their future being debated, triggering a backlash from government ministers who said this amounted to censoring history. Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Jake Skuse and Sage Willoughby, all in their 20s or 30s, were charged with criminal damage in December and appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

After hearing their pleas of not guilty, judge Peter Blair set Dec. 13 as the start date for their trial, which is expected to last seven or eight days. Noting that defence lawyers had indicated they would be invoking the European Convention on Human Rights, the judge said he was "puzzled" by that.

"I'm struggling to see how the Criminal Damage Act might be said to be interfering with someone's right to free assembly or expression or freedom of thought," he said, adding that the defendants risked extra costs if they were found to have run "wholly unmeritorious" arguments. Colston has long been a subject of heated debate in his home city of Bristol, where he donated lavishly to charitable causes, using the fortune he made investing in the slave-trading Royal African Company.

Years of calls by anti-racism campaigners for his statue to be removed had met with fierce local resistance, until protesters took matters into their own hands last June. After a few days at the bottom of the harbour, the statue was retrieved by city authorities and put into storage. It is expected to eventually be exhibited in a museum.

In September, a concert hall that was named after Colston renamed itself the Bristol Beacon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 mln doses to 142 nations by end-May

The COVAX vaccine-sharing programme said on Tuesday it will deliver 237 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot to 142 countries by the end of May as it steps up the global roll-out of its vaccine supplies.The timeline for the delivery ...

Big leaders having green tea from China, Japan must be offered Assam's 'kadak' tea: Priyanka Gandhi's jab at opponents

The poll campaign of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam revolved around tea on Tuesday. Vadra took a jab at the rival camp stating that the big leaders, who started having green tea from China and Japan need to be off...

Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the countrys health minister said on Tuesday.The Nordic country has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe but a recent resurgence in new cases, par...

Whenever the team needs me to perform in a particular situation, I have always done that: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane may have hit just one hundred in his last seven Test appearances, but the India Test vice-captain isnt concerned about his recent show with the bat. After hitting a match-winning hundred in Melborune, Rahane has failed to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021