German prosecutor gets complaint over Khashoggi death

German prosecutor gets complaint over Khashoggi deathReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:06 IST
Germany's prosecutor general received a criminal complaint from media watchdog Reporters Without Borders against Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and several top officials over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it said on Tuesday. The 500-page complaint, filed on Monday in the Karlsruhe federal court, includes allegations of arbitrary detention of more than 30 journalists and the murder of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
The prosecutor's office said it was assessing the legal and factual merits of the complaint.
