Goa Governor administer oath to State Chief Information Commissioner
Goa governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Vishwas Ramnath Satarkar as State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) and Sanjay Narayan Dhavalik as State Information Commissioner (SIC) on Tuesday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:08 IST
Goa governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Vishwas Ramnath Satarkar as State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) and Sanjay Narayan Dhavalik as State Information Commissioner (SIC) on Tuesday. According to the state government, Koshyari administered the oath of office to SCIC and SIC in the presence of Chief Minster Pramod Sawant.
According to a statement issued by the state government, Director of Information and Publicity Sudhir Kerkar read out the order of appointment of SCIC and SIC. State Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, Secretary of Information and Publicity Mihir Vardhan and other officials were also present at the oath-taking ceremony.
The SCIC and SIC will hold office for a period of three years. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
