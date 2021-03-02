Fifty houses destroyed by fire in Nepal

At least 50 houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a market in eastern Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened in Dobhan Bajaar (market) of Taplejung district when the fire broke out from a house and within a short span spread to the nearby areas, gutting 50 other houses.

Advertisement

“Fifty houses belonging to 33 people were completely destroyed in the fire. In addition, 22 families using the houses on rent have also become homeless after the incident. However, no causualty has so far been reported in the incident,” Gayatra Adhikari Khadka, the Chief District Officer, said. He said a fire tender from the municipality and locals contained the fire after around six hours of hard work.

Adhikari said the District Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the district branch of Nepal Red Cross Society are providing immediate relief material to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)