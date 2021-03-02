Left Menu

Fifty houses destroyed by fire in Nepal

At least 50 houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a market in eastern Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.The incident happened in Dobhan Bajaar market of Taplejung district when the fire broke out from a house and within a short span spread to the nearby areas, gutting 50 other houses.Fifty houses belonging to 33 people were completely destroyed in the fire.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:14 IST
Fifty houses destroyed by fire in Nepal

At least 50 houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a market in eastern Nepal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened in Dobhan Bajaar (market) of Taplejung district when the fire broke out from a house and within a short span spread to the nearby areas, gutting 50 other houses.

“Fifty houses belonging to 33 people were completely destroyed in the fire. In addition, 22 families using the houses on rent have also become homeless after the incident. However, no causualty has so far been reported in the incident,” Gayatra Adhikari Khadka, the Chief District Officer, said. He said a fire tender from the municipality and locals contained the fire after around six hours of hard work.

Adhikari said the District Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the district branch of Nepal Red Cross Society are providing immediate relief material to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhiites say PM taking jab inspired them to get vaccinated against COVID-19

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, 70-year-old Mukesh Sehgal underwent the process at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute here on Tuesday and said the PMs move encouraged him to get inoculat...

NIA to probe Murshidabad bomb blast that left West Bengal minister injured

The NIA on Tuesday registered a case to probe a recent bomb explosion at a railway station in West Bengals Murshidabad in which 22 people including state minister Jakir Hossain were injured, an agency spokesperson said here.The case was reg...

COVAX vaccine programme to deliver 237 mln doses to 142 nations by end-May

The COVAX vaccine-sharing programme said on Tuesday it will deliver 237 million doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot to 142 countries by the end of May as it steps up the global roll-out of its vaccine supplies.The timeline for the delivery ...

Big leaders having green tea from China, Japan must be offered Assam's 'kadak' tea: Priyanka Gandhi's jab at opponents

The poll campaign of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam revolved around tea on Tuesday. Vadra took a jab at the rival camp stating that the big leaders, who started having green tea from China and Japan need to be off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021