Meghalaya Governor felicitates NCC cadets

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday felicitated NCC cadets who participated in the Republic Day Parade in the national capital this year, officials said.

Among the 22 NCC cadets who participated in the parade from the northeastern states, four were from Meghalaya, they said.

''All four cadets, two of whom are girls, from the state were felicitated by the governor at Raj Bhavan today,'' Defence spokeperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

NCC NER directorate ADG Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan also attended the event.

In his speech, Maj Gen Bhuyan thanked the state government for the support to facilitate NCC activities in Meghalaya, Singh said.

The governor presented certificates to the cadets who participated in the Republic Day Parade.

He congratulated their parents and appreciated the efforts of NCC towards nation-building.

