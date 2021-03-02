C'garh govt's PR dept spent over Rs 172cr on publicity in 1 yr

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday said the state public relations department had spent more than Rs 172 crore on publicity, especially through the electronic media, over a period of one year.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed the Assembly that the state's Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) had spent Rs 172.27 crore from the publicity fund from January 1, 2020 till January 31, 2021.

Of the total amount, Rs 70.28 crore was spent on the electronic media, while Rs 65.80 crore was spent on the print media (display), the chief minister, who holds the PR portfolio, stated in his response.

Similarly, Rs 29.42 crore were spent under field publicity, Rs 5.81 crore under tribal sub-plan, Rs 27.41 lakh on special occasions and Rs 67.66 lakh on publication, it was stated.

To a question raised by BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma, the chief minister said in a written reply that the DPR has issued advertisements worth over Rs 204 crore in the last two years.

The state's DPR had issued advertisements worth Rs 98,81,89,869 in 2019-20 and worth Rs 1,05,33,74,343 till January 31 this year in 2020-21.

