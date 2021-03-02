U.S. Justice Department confirms extradition of men charged in aiding Ghosn's escape

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were extradited to Japan, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The pair arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to face questioning from prosecutors and the prospect of charges that could carry a three-year prison term. The plane carrying U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter landed at Tokyo's Narita airport, and the two men were escorted on to waiting police buses, according to a Reuters witness.

