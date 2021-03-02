Singapore urges ASEAN's external partners not to impose broad-based sanctions on Myanmar

Singapore urges ASEAN's external partners not to impose broad-based sanctions on MyanmarReuters | Singapore | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:34 IST
Singapore's foreign minister on Tuesday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) external partners not to impose broad-based economic sanctions that will harm the ordinary people of Myanmar.
"In the current climate, foreign investors, including in Singapore, are beginning to re-evaluate their investments in Myanmar's economy," said Vivian Balakrishnan, according to a transcript of his comments in a meeting with other ASEAN foreign ministers.
"Singapore calls on the Myanmar military authorities to publicly commit, in words and in deeds today, to exercise utmost restraint, and to desist from the use of lethal force, and to steadfastly ensure that there is no further violence and bloodshed," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Association of Southeast
- Singapore
- Myanmar
- ASEAN
- Vivian
ALSO READ
Malaysians in Singapore host stranded students for New Year
Singapore’s GDP shows signs of recovery, to grow by 4-6 per cent in 2021
Briton pleads guilty to illicit meet-up during Singapore quarantine
Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order
Indian priest charged with breach of trust in Singapore