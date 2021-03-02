Singapore urges ASEAN's external partners not to impose broad-based sanctions on Myanmar

Singapore's foreign minister on Tuesday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) external partners not to impose broad-based economic sanctions that will harm the ordinary people of Myanmar.

"In the current climate, foreign investors, including in Singapore, are beginning to re-evaluate their investments in Myanmar's economy," said Vivian Balakrishnan, according to a transcript of his comments in a meeting with other ASEAN foreign ministers.

"Singapore calls on the Myanmar military authorities to publicly commit, in words and in deeds today, to exercise utmost restraint, and to desist from the use of lethal force, and to steadfastly ensure that there is no further violence and bloodshed," he added.

