Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington Post

Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington PostReuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:36 IST
Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.
The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
