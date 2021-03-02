Left Menu

Will urge UP CM for cleaning of Yamuna: Hema Malini

Hema Malini said since the state government has made commendable arrangements for the Kumbh, she would request the CM to tackle the problem of pollution in the river as they would not like to annoy noted saints on the issue. The MP said she will request the Delhi CM to prevent the discharge of dirty water into the river till the Vrindavan Kumbh is over.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:44 IST
Mathura MP Hema Malini on Tuesday said she will request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take necessary steps to reduce pollution in the Yamuna before the next “shahi snan” during the Vrindavan Kumbh.

The BJP MP told reporters that she will request the chief minister for the discharge of more Ganga water into the Yamuna during the second and third “shahi snan” on March 9 and 13, respectively.

Heads of three religious groups on February 27 had said they would not take the holy dip in the river if it was not cleaned before the next “shahi snan”.

“In the next ‘shahi Snan’, we will take the holy dip in the Yamuna only if its water is clean,” Mahant Dharm Das, head of the Ayodhya-based Maha Nirvani Akhara had said in the presence the chiefs of the Digambar Akhara and the Nirmohi Akhara. Hema Malini said since the state government has made commendable arrangements for the Kumbh, she would request the CM to tackle the problem of pollution in the river as they would not “like to annoy noted saints” on the issue. Expressing her commitment for a clean Yamuna, the MP said she will also write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrival for the cleaning of the river there. The MP said she will request the Delhi CM to prevent the discharge of dirty water into the river till the Vrindavan Kumbh is over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

