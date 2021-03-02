Facebook oversight board revises bylaws related to timeline for cases

Facebook Inc's oversight board said on Tuesday it is revising bylaws related to the timeline for how content appeal cases are decided and implemented.

Under the new rules, the 90-day period for the social network to take action on a case starts from when the board assigns a case to a panel. Previously it started from Facebook's last decision on the case.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)