Left Menu

Belarus court sentences journalist to six months in prison

A Belarusian court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to six months in prison for divulging medical secrets, after she had contradicted official statements about the killing of a protester who the authorities suggested was drunk at the time. Katerina Borisevich had reported that there was no alcohol in the bloodstream of protester Roman Bondarenko when he died.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:52 IST
Belarus court sentences journalist to six months in prison

A Belarusian court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to six months in prison for divulging medical secrets, after she had contradicted official statements about the killing of a protester who the authorities suggested was drunk at the time.

Katerina Borisevich had reported that there was no alcohol in the bloodstream of protester Roman Bondarenko when he died. Artyom Sorokin, the doctor who had shared Bondarenko's medical report with Borisevich, was given a suspended sentence.

The death of 31-year-old Bondarenko became a flashpoint in months of mass protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, who launched a violent crackdown that has triggered Western sanctions on Minsk but support from Russia. The authorities alleged that revealing information about Bondarenko posed a threat to public safety. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man blocks actor Devgn's car over farm protests, held

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blocking actor Ajay Devgns car outside Film City in Goregaon and demanding to know why the latter had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centres new agri marke...

COVAX facility aims to boost purchases, eyes deal with Novavax - GAVI

The COVAX vaccine facility could purchase some 1.8 billion COVID-19 doses in 2021, some 500 million more than it had set out to purchase at the end of last year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.GAVI CEO Seth Berkley, speaking to a...

Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.Biden showed gre...

ASEAN says it is ready to assist Myanmar, calls for peaceful solution

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN on Tuesday called on all parties to refrain from instigating further violence in Myanmar and to seek a peaceful solution following weeks of protests after the military seized power.A statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021