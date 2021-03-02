Left Menu

BSF seizes 20,000 kg of smuggled dry peas in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:02 IST
BSF seizes 20,000 kg of smuggled dry peas in Meghalaya

The BSF has seized 20,000 kg of smuggled dry peas worth over Rs 20 lakh from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, an official said on Tuesday.

The dry peas were smuggled from Bangladesh, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF launched a special operation and intercepted 10 mini-trucks loaded with 20,000 kg of dry peas at an area under Muktapur police station in the district on Monday night, a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

The seizure, however, did not go without protest as smugglers outnumbered the BSF personnel and the police, he said.

''Aggressive villagers confronted BSF personnel and the pick-up vehicles managed to escape. On pursuit with the escaped vehicles, the villagers started pelting stones and empty bottles on BSF personnel,'' the spokesperson said.

To prevent the situation from going out of control, the BSF fired one round of non-lethal weapon in the air, he said.

According to the BSF, smuggling of dry peas from Bangladesh to India is prevalent in the area as in the past two months alone, eight smugglers along with 3.33 lakh kg of dry peas worth Rs 3 crore approximately have been seized, the BSF official said.

BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG Hardeep Singh said in a statement, ''The BSF is making all effort by putting in all the resources to curb the smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border and this menace of smuggling is required to be tackled collectively by all concerned government agencies.'' PTI JOP RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. civil rights activist, lawyer Vernon Jordan dies at age 85 -report

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, a CNBC and New York Times journalist said on Tuesday, citing ...

Mumbai: Man blocks actor Devgn's car over farm protests, held

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blocking actor Ajay Devgns car outside Film City in Goregaon and demanding to know why the latter had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centres new agri marke...

COVAX facility aims to boost purchases, eyes deal with Novavax - GAVI

The COVAX vaccine facility could purchase some 1.8 billion COVID-19 doses in 2021, some 500 million more than it had set out to purchase at the end of last year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.GAVI CEO Seth Berkley, speaking to a...

Mexico says no deal on U.S. vaccine sharing; talks to continue

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that although he did not reach a deal with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden about sharing vaccines against COVID-19, the two countries will study the possibilities.Biden showed gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021