C'garh: Woman, toddler killed in accident at brick kiln

A woman worker and a three- year-old boy were killed when a pile of hot bricks accidently fell on them at a kiln in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 am in Putpura village under Maro police outpost limits, located around 70 km away from capital Raipur, an official said.

A pile of hot bricks fell on the kiln owner's grandson Pritam Prajapati, who was playing at the site, the official said.

In an attempt to rescue the child, Lalita Dhruv (32), who was working nearby, rushed to the spot but she was also trapped under the bricks, he said.

The duo sustained serious burns because of the hot bricks and had died before they could be extricated from the rubble, he said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway.

