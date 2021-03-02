Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:08 IST
Man arrested after passing on information to his friend for robbing relative in Delhi

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly passed on information to his friend for robbing a relative in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Deepak alias Deepa, a resident of Sant Nagar, they said. Police said that Deepak, a habitual gambler, is married to the complainant's maternal aunt. According to a senior police officer, the complainant, Shammi, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari, said that on February 26 he was carrying Rs 50,000 in his scooter as he had to deliver the money to someone, a senior police officer said. ''When he reached 41 Foota Road, near Labour Chowk, Burari, three people on a scooter intercepted him. They deliberately hit his scooter with their vehicle, thrashed him and escaped with the cash,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. Detailed investigation revealed that one of the suspects was also riding a black motorcycle, police said. On checking police records, it was found that the owner of the bike was Deepak. Thereafter, a raid was conducted and he was arrested, Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that Deepak was a habitual gambler who somehow got to know that Shammi was going to deliver Rs 50,000 to someone, police said. He informed his friend, Neeraj, about it and also followed the victim to some distance. As per his directions, Neeraj arrived with his associates on a scooter and intercepted Shammi, they said. One motorcycle, one scooter and Rs 8,000 were recovered from Deepak, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

