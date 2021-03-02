Left Menu

Morocco freezes ties with German Embassy amid Sahara tension

Many countries, including Germany, support a UN-brokered political solution.AP RUP

PTI | Rabat | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:14 IST
Morocco freezes ties with German Embassy amid Sahara tension

Morocco's Foreign Ministry has suspended ties with the German Embassy because of “deep misunderstandings,'' notably related to the disputed Western Sahara.

The move this week comes amid diplomatic tension around Western Sahara since the US under Donald Trump took the unusual move in December of recognizing Morocco's sovereignty over the territory.

A letter leaked online from Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita to the rest of the Moroccan government orders officials to suspend “all contact, interaction and cooperation” with the German Embassy and embassy-related activities.

A senior Moroccan government official confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the letter was authentic, but said it was not meant to be made public.

The official, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said the decision has to do with Germany's recent stance on the Sahara issue, especially in the aftermath of the US decision. The official also noted the appearance of a flag of the pro-independence Polisario Front outside the state assembly in the northern German city of Bremen.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said it was aware of media reports about the letter, but had no further comment.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front fought for independence for Western Sahara after Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975. UN peacekeepers now monitor a 30-year-old cease-fire between Moroccan forces and Polisario supporters.

The UN has expressed concern that Trump's decision — in exchange for Morocco normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel — could thwart negotiation efforts in the long-running Western Sahara conflict. Many countries, including Germany, support a UN-brokered political solution.(AP) RUP

