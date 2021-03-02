Left Menu

Soccer-Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest

Bartomeu was among four people connected with the club arrested on Monday in what Catalan police called "an investigation into alleged crimes related to property and the socio-economic order". Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau and legal services director Roman Gomez Ponti were detained and later released on Monday while Bartomeu and Masferrer spent the night in a Barcelona police station.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:15 IST
Soccer-Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest

Former FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was released on Tuesday, a Barcelona court said, a day after he was arrested in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.

The statement said Bartomeu, president between 2014 and 2020, and his former adviser Jaume Masferrer, had made use of their right not to give a statement in court and the judge had agreed to their provisional release. Bartomeu was among four people connected with the club arrested on Monday in what Catalan police called "an investigation into alleged crimes related to property and the socio-economic order".

Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau and legal services director Roman Gomez Ponti were detained and later released on Monday while Bartomeu and Masferrer spent the night in a Barcelona police station. The club's offices at their Camp Nou stadium were one of five properties searched by police during the operation.

Barca coach Ronald Koeman said he was "devastated" by the news of Bartomeu's arrest and called the former President, who hired him as coach in August, "an exceptional person". La Liga President Javier Tebas said Bartomeu's arrest risked damaging the reputation of the Spanish league and Barcelona but did not think it would have any lasting effect.

Tebas said he was concerned by Barca's institutional instability since Bartomeu resigned in October and left them in the hands of a management committee with limited powers. But he added that he expected things to improve once they elect a new leader in Sunday's elections.

The investigation into Bartomeu and Barcelona began last May and stemmed from a report in February 2020 by radio station Cadena Ser which revealed the club had hired firms to monitor social media activity while Bartomeu was president. Former vice-president Emili Rousaud, who resigned alongside five other directors last April over the affair, accused the club of paying over the odds for the services.

Barca denied "any action that could be described as corruption" and sued Rousaud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman found hanging from ceiling fan in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house here, police said on Tuesday.The victim, a resident of Rampuri locality under Kotwali Police Station, was found dead on Monday night, they said.According to Circle Offi...

HC issues guidelines on physical court hearings, visitors to maintain social distancing

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued certain guidelines to be followed upon resumption of physical court hearings from March 15, including that visitors and advocates shall maintain social distancing as per government norms.A circular issued...

Vatican defends pope Iraq trip as virus hits as act of love

The Vatican is defending Pope Francis decision to go ahead with his trip to Iraq this weekend despite rising coronavirus infections there, saying Tuesday all health care precautions have been taken and that the trip is an act of love for th...

U.S. Supreme Court justices scrutinize Republican-backed voting curbs

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday began hearing arguments on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that bars racial d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021