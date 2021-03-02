SC seeks report from medical board on feasibility of termination of 26-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the medical board of civil hospital Karnal in Haryana to examine a 14-year-old rape victim, who has moved the apex court seeking permission to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, and submit its report on the feasibility of termination of foetus.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing a petition filed by the minor girl who has said that she was pregnant after being raped by one of her relatives.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, issued notices to the Centre and state of Haryana seeking their responses on the plea, filed through advocate V K Biju, by March 5.

“Medical board - district civil hospital, Karnal may examine the girl and submit its report about the feasibility of her request for termination of pregnancy,” the bench said in its order.

Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971 prohibits termination of pregnancy after 20 weeks.

