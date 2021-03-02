ASEAN says it is ready to assist Myanmar, calls for peaceful solution

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday called on all parties to refrain from instigating further violence in Myanmar and to seek a peaceful solution following weeks of protests after the military seized power.

A statement issued after an informal meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers also said that the 10-member bloc stood ready "to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner". (Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

