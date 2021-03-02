Mumbai: Man blocks actor Devgn's car over farm protests, held

Left Menu

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blocking actor Ajay Devgns car outside Film City in Goregaon and demanding to know why the latter had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centres new agri marketing laws, Mumbai police said.Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb, is a driver originally hailing from Punjab, one of the states from which a large number of farmers have gathered near Delhi for the protests, said an official.The incident took place around 1030am.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blocking actor Ajay Devgn's car outside Film City in Goregaon and demanding to know why the latter had not spoken out in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri marketing laws, Mumbai police said.

Rajdeep Singh, a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb, is a driver originally hailing from Punjab, one of the states from which a large number of farmers have gathered near Delhi for the protests, said an official.

''The incident took place around 10:30am. Singh stopped Devgn's car and demanded to know why the actor had not spoken in support of the protesting farmers. A complaint was lodged by Devgn's bodyguard Pradeep Indrasen Gautam after which Singh was arrested,'' the Dindoshi police station official said.

Singh was charged under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Senior Inspector Dharmendra Kamble of Dindoshi police station.

