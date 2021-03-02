US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of Navalny

US imposes sanctions on Russia over poisoning of NavalnyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:34 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on Russian individuals and entities after concluding that Russia attempted to kill opposition figure Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent, senior Biden administration officials said.
The officials, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the moves were being taken in coordination with the European Union. They reiterated President Joe Biden's call for Russia to release Navalny from prison.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
