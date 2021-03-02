Nashik: Suspicious looking object turns out to be plastic ball

Nashik: Suspicious looking object turns out to be plastic ballPTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:43 IST
Conservancy workers in Nashik called the bomb detection and disposal squad on Tuesday after they found a suspicious looking object in the city's Thakkar Nagar area, police said.
A BBDS official said the object was not a bomb but just a firecracker-filled plastic ball with an attached wick for ignition.
