Shahjahanpur: Missing minor girls found in Rishikesh

Three minor girls who had gone missing after leaving home for their school were traced to a hotel in Uttarakhands Rishikesh on Tuesday evening, police said here.Two of the girls aged 15 and one 10, from separate localities in the Sadar area but studying in the same school, had left home on Monday, Assistant Superintendent of Police City Praveen Kumar had told PTI.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:46 IST
Three minor girls who had gone missing after leaving home for their school were traced to a hotel in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Tuesday evening, police said here.

Two of the girls aged 15 and one 10, from separate localities in the Sadar area but studying in the same school, had left home on Monday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Kumar had told PTI. He said one of them was carrying Rs 2,500 and another had taken Rs 2,700 and clothes with her. A police team sent to Uttarakhand traced them to a hotel room in Rishikesh. The girls told police that they left home as they wanted to achieve something and make a name for themselves, SP S Anand told PTI, adding that their family members have identified them. The SP said the girls told police that they had first gone to the railway station in Shahjahanpur but as there was no train available at that time, they boarded a bus for Haridwar from where they reached Rishikesh. They took a hotel room and spent the night there. One of the girls had told her family members that she had packed the clothes as there was a programme at the school, police had said. Police were informed about the matter on Monday night when the girls did not return home, Kumar said. The SP said that after they went missing on Monday night, their friends were questioned and their mobile phones left at home were examined after which a police team and their family members left for Haridwar. The girls were found in Rishikesh at 5.35 pm, the SP said, adding that they are being brought back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

