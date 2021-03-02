Left Menu

J-K Crime Branch arrests 3 in Delhi for online lottery scam

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested three people in New Delhi in connection with an online lottery scam.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested three people in New Delhi in connection with an online lottery scam. The three people, who have been arrested, include Santosh Kumar Bhagat, Lakhan Lal and Benedict Silvester alias Manav Tyagi in the national capital.

The trio have been arrested in connection with the case registered in 2019 under section 420 RPC and 66-D IT and got their transit remand, according to the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir Police. The case was registered at Crime Branch Kashmir upon the reception of a written complaint. The complainant received a phone call from an unknown number, informing him about a prize of Rs seven lakh rupees that he had won in a contest.

In order to claim the prize money, he was asked to deposit some money after which the complainant deposited an amount of Rs 1,38,000 in the bank account maintained by the name of Non-Stop Deal, operated by one Santosh Kumar Bhagat. Further investigation in the case is on. (ANI)

